PHOTO GALLERY: Snow falling across North Georgia, metro Atlanta

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
11
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Meriwether County, Troup County, Haralson County, Morgan County, Walker County, Putnam County, Spalding County, Pike County, Jasper County, Hall County, Oglethorpe County, Butts County, Whitfield County, Pickens County, Douglas County, Banks County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Clarke County, Coweta County, Lamar County, Towns County, Oconee County, Walton County, Greene County, South Fulton County, Clayton County, Madison County, Fayette County, Murray County, Newton County, Catoosa County, Bartow County, North Fulton County, Gordon County, Polk County, Dade County, Rockdale County, Carroll County, Jackson County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Dawson County, Fannin County, Union County, Upson County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Henry County, Paulding County, Lumpkin County, Forsyth County, Heard County, Cherokee County, Floyd County, White County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Madison County, Lumpkin County, Murray County, Towns County, Butts County, Newton County, Forsyth County, Morgan County, Oconee County, North Fulton County, Walton County, Putnam County, Union County, Clayton County, White County, Hall County, Henry County, Rockdale County, Oglethorpe County, South Fulton County, Barrow County, Pickens County, Greene County, Fannin County, Cobb County, Gwinnett County, Dawson County, Jasper County, DeKalb County, Gilmer County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Banks County, Jackson County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Elbert County, Hart County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Elbert County, Hart County, Stephens County, Franklin County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 2:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Coweta County, Dade County, Paulding County, Spalding County, Carroll County, Catoosa County, Bartow County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Whitfield County, Polk County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Troup County, Floyd County, Walker County, Haralson County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Lamar County, Upson County, Heard County

PHOTO GALLERY: Snow falling across North Georgia, metro Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 31, 2026 7:37am EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

GEORGIA - For the second week in a row, North Georgia is seeing winter weather. See the snow across the area in the gallery below. 

Submit your pictures to FOX 5 by clicking here

Image 1 of 12

Dawsonville (Jay)

Winter WeatherNews