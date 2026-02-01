Georgia brothers sentenced for Georgia Lottery fraud scheme

The Brief Brothers Quinton and Phillip Watts were sentenced to significant prison and probation terms for a multi-year scheme targeting lottery-regulated machines across Georgia. The GBI's Commercial Gambling Unit found the pair stole from machines in at least 12 different counties over a three-year span. In addition to prison time, the men face a combined $86,000 in restitution and a permanent ban from Columbia County.



Two Georgia brothers have been sentenced after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they defrauded the Georgia Lottery more than a dozen times over a years-long period.

Brothers accused of lottery fraud

What we know:

Quinton Watts, 27, and Phillip Watts, 31, both of Sparta, were sentenced Thursday after being arrested for defrauding the lottery.

The GBI began investigating the men in August 2024 at the request of the Georgia Lottery Commission. Agents said the brothers stole money from video poker-style machines—commonly known as Coin Operated Amusement Machines (COAM)—across more than 12 counties between June 2021 and September 2024.

The two were charged with multiple felony charges, including racketeering, lottery ticket fraud, theft by taking, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Lottery fraud sentencing

What's next:

Columbia County Superior Court Judge Barry A. Fleming sentenced Quinton Watts to 20 years in prison, followed by 45 years of probation. Phillip Watts was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by 35 years of probation. Both men were ordered to pay $86,000 in restitution to the Georgia Lottery Commission. Judge Fleming also banned both men from Columbia County, prohibited them from entering any stores involved in the case, and barred them from playing COAMs.

What are COAMs?

Dig deeper:

COAMs are arcade-style machines regulated by the Georgia Lottery and are typically found inside gas stations and convenience stores. The machines award points that can be exchanged for in-store items, gas credits, or Georgia Lottery tickets. The machines are legal as long as they are properly licensed. Under Georgia law, customers may only redeem credits for specific non-cash rewards.