2 men found dead at Buckhead condo complex in apparent murder-suicide

Atlanta police found two men dead in Buckhead in what they believe may have been a murder-suicide.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers were called to 3481 Lakeside Drive NE, the address of Grandview Condos, to perform a welfare check.

When they arrived, they discovered a 54-year-old man and a 38-year-old man not alert, conscious or breathing. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that one of the men shot the other before turning a gun on himself.

Neither victim has been identified.

