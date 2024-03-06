2 killed in Fulton County multi-car crash

article

Two people have died after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Fulton County.

Fulton County police told FOX 5 law enforcement was called to the scene near 4000 Fulton Industrial Boulevard NW, the address for the Coca-Cola Co. Aviation Department, at around 6 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fulton Industrial Boulevard NW after a fatal multi-car crash on March 6, 2024.

Police have not released any other information regarding the victims. It's not clear what caused the crash.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.