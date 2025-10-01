2 killed in hang glider crash after taking off from Lookout Mountain

article

The Brief Two people killed after hang glider crashed on Lookout Mountain Recovery operation required rope teams and air support due to terrain Multiple agencies, including Dade County and Georgia Task Force 6, responded



Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon when a hang glider crashed shortly after launching from Lookout Mountain, according to emergency officials.

What we know:

Dade County E911 received a call about the crash around midday. West Brow Fire and Rescue was the first on scene and quickly requested Dade County Mountain Rescue, which specializes in high-angle rescues, to assist.

Responders faced steep terrain and limited manpower, prompting a call for mutual aid from Georgia Task Force 6, a rope team based in Catoosa County. Crews rappelled down the mountain while others hiked in from a private roadway.

First responders confirmed both victims had died from traumatic injuries. The operation then shifted from a rescue to a recovery effort. The Dade County Coroner’s Office responded, along with Georgia Department of Natural Resources Aviation, which provided air support to remove the bodies from the difficult location.

Agencies assisting in the operation included West Brow Fire and Rescue, Dade County Fire Station 1, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Chi Memorial EMS Georgia, GSAR Georgia Task Force 6, and Georgia DNR Aviation.

What we don't know:

The victims’ names have not been released.