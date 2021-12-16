2 juveniles shot while walking on Atlanta road, police say

Two juveniles are recovering in the hospital after they were shot in a drive-by Wednesday night.

At around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Atlanta police officers were sent to the 2000 Delowe Drive SW after reports of a person shot.

ATLANTA DRIVE-BY SHOOTING HOSPITALIZES 2 TEENAGE BOYS, MAN

At the scene, officers found two juvenile males who had both been shot.

According to the investigation, the two victims were walking down the street when someone drove by and started shooting before fleeing the scene.

Medics took both victims to a local hospital for treatment. At last report, they are in stable condition.

This is the second drive-by shooting in Atlanta on Wednesday night. The other injured two teenagers and one man on Jackson Street in southeast Atlanta.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. If you have any a information that could help, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

