Atlanta drive-by shooting hospitalizes 2 teenage boys, man

A late-night drive-by shooting in Atlanta has sent two teenage boys and a man to the hospital.

At around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, the victims were walking together when a gunman in a car opened fire on them at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Letha Street.

All three were struck by bullets. Paramedics rushed the victims to multiple hospitals. At last check, they were in stable condition.

"At this time, our investigators are on-scene working leads and following up with residents," said David Wilson, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department.

Detectives couldn't give us a description of the car used by the shooter. Hoping someone in the area saw either the crime or the gunman's vehicle speed away from the scene, investigators interviewed residents. They also hope video surveillance gives the information needed to make an arrest.

Police block off crime scene

At this point, police say it's too early to know if the trio was targeted for a reason or just innocent victims.

If you know anything that could help with the investigation into the shooting, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE