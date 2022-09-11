2 injured when someone opens fire outside house party, LaGrange police say

Police in LaGrange said a shooting after an overnight house party left two people hospitalized.

Police are searching for at least one shooter in the shooting on Cedar Street.

Police said officers went to the home at 4:52 p.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds. Paramedics took the shooting victims to a hospital and their conditions are unknown.

Police said two people were sitting in a car that was hit by bullets, but neither person was injured.

Police believe there was a party winding down when someone opened fire in the road. Police have not explained what they believe led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.