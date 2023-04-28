2 injured in shooting in shopping center near Fairburn, Cascade roads

article

Police are investigating an incident that happened Friday afternoon at a shopping center in the 1000 block of Fairburn Road SW near Cascade Road.

According to police, two people were shooting at each other.

Police did not say why they were shooting. SkyFOX flew over the scene of the incident and observed two cars that appear to have been involved in the incident.

Both individuals were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

