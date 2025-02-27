2 injured after collision involving tractor-trailer, pickup on I-75 near Delk

article

A serious collision involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck towing a utility trailer shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Delk Road on Thursday morning, leaving two people hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 10:51 a.m. as traffic slowed on I-75 South. Investigators determined that the pickup truck was following the tractor-trailer too closely and collided with its rear, causing the front end of the pickup to become wedged beneath the trailer.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by fire rescue personnel. Both were transported to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was also trapped but did not require hospitalization.

The crash led to a full closure of the southbound lanes as emergency crews worked to clear the scene. Authorities urged drivers to seek alternate routes while responders managed the situation.

The Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate the crash.