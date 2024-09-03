2 homes struck by gunfire in LaGrange, police say

LaGrange police are investigating after two homes were hit by gunfire Monday evening.

Neighbors reported hearing several gunshots between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found bullets in two homes on Fourth Avenue and Elm Street.

Several people, including children, were inside one of the homes at the time of the shooting, but fortunately, no one was injured.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward as the investigation continues.