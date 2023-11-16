2 Gainesville residents arrested for trafficking fentanyl

article

Dorian Dorsey, 37, and Amanda Howard, 45, both residents of Gainesville, are now in custody after a joint drug investigation by the Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office. The arrests took place on Nov. 10.

Police have charged Dorian Dorsey with two counts of trafficking fentanyl, in addition to securing warrants for several traffic offenses. Amanda Howard faces one count of trafficking fentanyl.

Dorsey's apprehension occurred after a brief car chase in Lumpkin County, with the Georgia State Patrol providing assistance to the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) during the arrest. Law enforcement officials seized about two ounces of suspected fentanyl from the vehicle.

Furthering the investigation, authorities executed a search warrant in the 3500 block of Thompson Bend, Gainesville, GA, leading to the discovery of additional drugs. In total, approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $20,000 were seized during the operation.

The collaborative effort involved the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office. The focus of the investigation was to address street-level drug distribution in Lumpkin County and Hall Counties, aiming to create safer communities.

As the investigation unfolds, additional charges and arrests are anticipated in Lumpkin and Hall Counties.

Individuals with information related to drug activity are urged to contact ARDEO at 706-348-7410. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at GBI's website, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.