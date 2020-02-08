2 found dead in car at Savannah intersection with unharmed baby inside
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Authorities are looking for more information after two people were found shot to death in a car with an infant in the backseat, unharmed.
Both victims were in their 20s and their car was in the middle of an intersection in Savannah on Tuesday.
Police say the three-month-old was not related to the victims and has been safely returned to the parents.
Investigators and city leaders are asking for help in solving the crime.