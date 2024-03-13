2 die in Forsyth County crash; speed contributing factor, sheriff says

Two people were killed in a crash on March 12 in Forsyth County and speed was a contributing factor, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

According to FCSO, 19-year-old Edwing Morales-Perez of Alpharetta was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and 19-year-old Kayla Uribe of Cumming was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro westbound on State Route 20 (Canton Highway) when their vehicles collided.

SR 20 changes from two lanes to one lane west of Sawnee Corners Boulevard and it appears the two drivers were competing to get to the merge first, according to the sheriff's office.

The Camaro's driver was attempting to move in front of the Silverado and apparently misjudged the clearance. The Camaro collided with the Silverado and then left the road and hit a large tree.

Uribe and her passenger, 30-year-old Luis Rodriguez-Sigero of Canton, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Morales-Perez was uninjured. However, it was determined he was impaired by drugs and he was taken into custody for DUI drugs.

Fault for the crash will be determined as the investigation progresses, the sheriff's office said.