2 DeKalb County police officers arrested for selling traffic reports

Two DeKalb Police officers have been arrested for allegedly selling thousands of accident reports and pocketing the money.

“I am very disappointed. I am always disappointed when anyone tarnishes the badge,” new DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said.

The accused officers, Nikki McClinton and Ronald Anderson had both been with the department for 9 years.

The chief said the two officers have been charged with violating their oath of office and computer theft.

"The officers have been downloading a lot of reports daily and they were in turn selling them for profit. We don't know necessarily the mechanics of everything, the logistics, but it is under investigation," the chief revealed.

The county’s top cop said the officers used law enforcement computers either in the police cruisers or in the department to download thousands of accident reports. Chief Ramos said it is unclear how long the officers had been involved in this illegal operation. She believes these arrests tarnish the law enforcement image.

"If you wear a badge, you have taken a hit today. It impacts all of law enforcement across the nation. We are not just seen as human, we are seen as people who should be above the law, " Chief Ramos commented.

Advertisement

Both officers are being held at the DeKalb County jail. McClinton faces an additional count of bribery that investigators declined to explain.

The chief said others may be implicated and the investigation continues.