2 dead after van crashes into fallen tree in Cobb County

Two people were killed on Wednesday when a tree fell in front of their vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. in Cobb County, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Police say 61-year-old Nicolay Boytchev of Smyrna and 46-year-old Alberto Alvarado Nicacio of Marietta were in a 2019 Mercedes Benz Sprinter van and were traveling west on South Cobb Drive east of Lake Circle in the right lane when a tree along the northern shoulder broke at its base and fell into the path of the northbound van.

Boytchev and Nicacio suffered fatal injuries when the van struck the tree. They were pronounced deceased by the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office. Their next of kin have been notified.