Tree falls on truck in Putnam County: 2 dead, 2 injured

The Brief Two people were killed after a large oak tree fell onto a pickup truck in Putnam County early Friday morning. Two other occupants of the truck were injured and taken to a Macon hospital. Authorities say the tree uprooted and crashed directly onto the vehicle's cab while it was traveling on Pea Ridge Road.



Two people were killed and two others were injured when a large oak tree fell onto a pickup truck traveling in Putnam County early Friday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on Pea Ridge Road near its intersection with U.S. Highway 441, south of Eatonton.

Tree uprooted and struck vehicle

What we know:

Investigators said Lucas Zane Dyal, 25, of Ellabell, was driving a 2023 Toyota pickup westbound on Pea Ridge Road when a large oak tree uprooted and fell across the roadway.

Authorities said the tree landed directly on the cab of the truck as it traveled down the road.

Two passengers killed

Logan Christopher Deal, 24, and Jakob Hogan Tapley, 25, both of Ellabell, were riding in the back seat of the vehicle. Both died at the scene.

Dyal and front-seat passenger Tyler Leif Meeks, 25, also of Ellabell, were injured in the incident.

Emergency crews transported the two survivors by ambulance to the Medical Center in Macon for treatment.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional information about the extent of their injuries or what caused the tree to fall. However, the storms that moved through much of the state on Thursday evening and overnight resulted in many downed trees in the area.

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