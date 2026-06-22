2 'dangerous' men wanted in Newton County gas station shooting

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The Brief Newton County sheriff's deputies are searching for two dangerous suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at a Covington gas station last Monday. Authorities obtained aggravated assault warrants for a 16-year-old teen and a 21-year-old man who are considered armed and dangerous. Investigators also need help identifying a man and a woman who witnessed the gunfire inside the store.



Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find two dangerous suspects wanted for a shooting last Monday at a local gas station.

Covington gas station shooting

What we know:

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Deangelo Martez Kilpatrick and 21-year-old Quinnterrious Davon Cannon after an aggravated assault last Monday. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting took place at the Shell station located at Salem Road and Kirkland Road, also known as the Salem Quick Stop.

Warrants have been issued for both individuals, who face charges including aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and criminal damage to property. Kilpatrick is also charged with possession of a handgun by a person under 18, while Cannon faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials released photos of the suspects warning the public not to approach them.

Investigators also released a photo to help them find a pair that was inside the store during the gunfire.

Investigators are searching for these two who were inside the Salem Quick Stop in Newton County on June 15, 2026. . (Newton County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff's office investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what sparked the gunfire at the convenience store or if anyone was injured. The exact whereabouts of Kilpatrick and Cannon remain unknown as authorities continue to follow leads.

How to help

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspects or the unidentified witnesses should contact Investigator Alberto at 678-625-1429. You can also provide tips by emailing oalberto@newtonsheriffga.org or calling 911 immediately.