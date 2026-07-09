2 convicted in cartel-linked Athens fentanyl trafficking case

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Provided by U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia

The Brief A federal jury convicted two Georgia men in a cartel-linked drug trafficking case centered in Athens. Investigators seized 26 firearms, 26 kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cash and other drugs during the investigation. Both defendants face up to life in prison when they are sentenced in federal court.



Two Georgia men have been convicted in federal court for operating a cartel-linked drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs throughout the Athens area.

What we know:

A federal jury found Josue Serda, 26, of Jefferson, and Gregory Robinson, 32, of Athens, guilty Wednesday following a trial in U.S. District Court in Athens. Both men face a maximum sentence of life in prison. Sentencing dates have not been scheduled.

According to federal prosecutors, Serda was convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, multiple fentanyl distribution charges, methamphetamine distribution, distributing methamphetamine where a person under 18 was present and possessing a firearm as an unlawful drug user.

Robinson was convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, distributing fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and oxycodone, and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

A third defendant, Ariel Collins, 32, of Athens, was acquitted of maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Investigation uncovered drugs, guns

Dig deeper:

The FBI launched the investigation in 2024, alleging Serda and Robinson distributed fentanyl and methamphetamine supplied by a Mexican drug cartel throughout the Athens area.

In August 2025, 13 law enforcement agencies executed search warrants, including at Serda's home in Jefferson. Prosecutors said Serda initially refused to surrender and contacted an alleged drug supplier in Mexico, warning that the FBI was at his home and instructing a drug shipment to turn around.

Authorities said a search of the home uncovered numerous firearms, including armor-piercing ammunition.

During the investigation, law enforcement seized 26 firearms, 26 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $780,000, 1.7 kilograms of fentanyl valued at approximately $60,000, about 500 grams of methamphetamine, more than five ounces of crack cocaine, 2.4 pounds of marijuana, 128 controlled pharmaceutical pills and $63,532 in cash.

Officials praise investigation

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Will Keyes said the convictions dismantled a dangerous criminal organization.

"This verdict holds these defendants fully accountable for their roles in a cartel-linked criminal organization that distributed fentanyl and other dangerous drugs in Athens and amassed dozens of firearms," Keyes said in a statement.

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Robert Gibbs said investigators remain committed to targeting organizations responsible for trafficking fentanyl and other dangerous drugs into Georgia communities.

The case was investigated by the FBI's Athens Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force along with numerous federal, state and local law enforcement agencies as part of the Homeland Security Task Force initiative.

An additional 14 defendants remain charged in the broader federal case. Those charges are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.