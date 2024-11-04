2 Cobb County teachers awarded one-year car leases as teaches of the year

Two top educators from Cobb County and Marietta City Schools received a notable reward for their hard work and dedication to local students.

Karen Wright, a fourth-grade teacher at Big Shanty Intermediate School, and Maria Nelson, a fourth-grade teacher at the Marietta Center for Advanced Academics, are being honored as Teachers of the Year for their respective school districts.

As a part of their recognition, both Wright and Nelson were each awarded a one-year car lease. The teachers expressed their gratitude and shared insights into what inspires them to go above and beyond in their roles.

These annual awards highlight the impact of exceptional teachers in shaping young minds and contributing to the academic success of students across Cobb County and Marietta City Schools.