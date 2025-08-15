2 juveniles shot during Atlanta road-rage incident Friday morning

The Brief Two girls, ages 8 and 13, were shot during a road-rage incident Friday morning in East Point and are stable. Police say the shooting happened after the girls’ mother was involved in a minor crash with the suspect on Highway 166 in Atlanta. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



Two juveniles were shot Friday morning during a road-rage incident, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

Police responded to a gas station in East Point around 9 a.m. Upon arrival, they found two juveniles who had been shot inside a car. The children – two girls ages 8 and 13 – were transported to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and are "stable," according to police.

Police told FOX 5 Atlanta that the girls' mother was involved in a minor collision with the shooter on Highway 166 westbound near Sylvan Road in Atlanta. When the girls' mother tried to flag down the other driver, they apparently fired one shot, hitting both girls.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Additionally, police were unable to provide specific information on how the girls were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.