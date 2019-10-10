2 bodies found at vacant building in South Fulton

South Fulton Police are investigating the discovery of the bodies of two men found in the 5200 block of Old Bill Cook Road. Investigators say a code enforcement unit was doing a welfare check and found the remains.

South Fulton Code Enforcement Unit finds two bodies at vacant building (Kerry Charles / FOX 5 Atlanta)

"This is our community, this is where we live, work, play, our home," says Nubia Moody, who lives in an adjacent subdivision. "For this to happen it feels like a violation. It's scary."

The bodies were discovered around 12:30 p.m. The police department tells FOX 5 News one body was inside of a building, the other was outside.

Lakeshia Russell is involved with a beautification effort in the nearby Sandpiper Cove subdivision. She is concerned about crime and what it means for her neighbors.

"You want better things for your neighborhood," Russell told FOX 5's Kerry Charles. "You want the property value to increase, and if you can't get crime under control it's a real issue."

Investigators do not have any suspects at this time. They are holding the victims' identities until family members can be notified.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call South Fulton Police at 470-809-7300 or 911.