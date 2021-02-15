Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
until MON 10:00 PM EST, Irwin County
5
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 11:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 3:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Clay County

2 Atlanta business owners talk to President Biden about loses due to COVID-19

By
Published 
Coronavirus in Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta restaurant owners express concerns to Pres. Biden

Two Atlanta business owners speak to President Joe Biden about their restaurant loses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ATLANTA - Small businesses are still struggling nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. Two Atlanta restaurant owners got the chance to express their concerns about the pandemic's impact on their business to President Joe Biden.

The video was posted by the White House on social media.

Overnight, our business dropped to 75%," explained Samir Idnani, owner of NaanStop, "It was scary in the beginning and lead to a lot of uncertainty."

Samir and Neal Idnani have owned NaanStop since 2012. Since then, they've expanded to three locations.

"Everybody always loved our moms' recipes, so we just took that, and that's the basis for building NaanStop," said Neal Idnani.

When the pandemic hit last March, their business was also hit hard. Their downtown location thrived on corporate and student lunches. Many of them are now working or learning remotely.

"Business-wise, we tried lots of different initiatives. We've always been doing delivery and takeout, and we tried to expand on that," said Neal.

To their surprise, President Biden was interested in hearing their story.

"The conversation itself was great. President Biden was very gracious with his time. We chatted for about 20 minutes," said Neal.

Biden shared the video on Facebook and Twitter on Saturday. Biden spoke to Neal and Samir about their challenges as business owners during the pandemic.

Well, the greatest need is for everyone to be vaccinated," said Neal, "Because if people aren't out shopping, the economy grinds to a halt."

On day one of his presidency, Biden announced his American Rescue Plan that would address the pandemic. Critics of the plan have pointed out it comes at a big cost.

The Idnani's also told Biden, it would be helpful if the government could help guide small business owners when it comes to applying for grants and loans.

"One of the things we spoke to President Biden about was navigators to help guide small businesses through all the paperwork and help them apply for the right grants," said Samir.

NaanStop has also been hosting pop-up food drive-thrus to help support other locals struggling during the pandemic. Anyone interested in getting food from their pick-up location, click here.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.