2 arrested in Indiana for Atlanta movie theater shooting

article

Police in Atlanta said they have arrested two people in connection to a shooting inside a movie theater earlier this year.

Camryn King, 20, and Yvonne Crawford, 22, were arrested in Indiana. Atlanta police said both are charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

It happened on Jan. 9 shortly before 9:10 p.m. Officers found 22-year-old Rickell Etheridge at the Walgreens at 3800 Princeton Lakes Pkwy suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. She told police she and her wife were in the nearby AMC movie theater, had told a group behind them to be quiet, and then was shot.

Police investigate a shooting at a movie theater in Atlanta on Jan. 9, 2021. (FOX 5)

The couple then left the theater and call 911. Etheridge was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive her injury.

Police said King has a long criminal history including theft and drug possession. Crawford has no prior criminal history.

Advertisement

Police investigate a shooting at a movie theater in Atlanta on Jan. 9, 2021. (FOX 5)

Both are expected to be extradited back to Atlanta to face charges.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.