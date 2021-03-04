2 arrested for murder, home invasion in northwest Atlanta

Police said they have arrested two people in connection to a murder and home invasion late in December 2021.

Atlanta police said officers found the body of 23-year-old Yohance Adams, Jr. after being called out to an apartment located at 820 West Marietta St NW on the morning of Dec. 28 for a welfare check. Adams suffered from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Homicide detectives were able to identify two suspects in the case, 20-year-old Sharod Washington and 19-year-old Joshua Martin. Warrants were obtained for both on charges of felony murder, home invasion, and burglary.

Washington was arrested on Feb. 18 at a home along Kimberly Way in southwest Atlanta and Martin turned himself in to police on Feb. 28, investigators said.

It is unclear when the pair will next appear in court.

