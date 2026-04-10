2-alarm fire in Clayton County displaces dozens, 1 injured

The Brief A two-alarm apartment fire on Garden Walk Boulevard displaced 36 residents Friday morning. Five people were evaluated, with one transported to the hospital; no firefighters were hurt. Officials estimate $750,000 in damage as crews continue investigating the cause.



A two-alarm apartment fire in Clayton County displaced dozens of residents Friday morning and sent one person to the hospital, officials said.

What we know:

Firefighters with Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services were called to an apartment complex on Garden Walk Boulevard just before 7:40 a.m. Crews arrived within minutes to find heavy flames coming from the rear of Building 13 and quickly began working to contain the fire.

Due to intense fire conditions, crews shifted to a defensive strategy, focusing on protecting nearby buildings and ensuring firefighter safety. More than 50 personnel responded, including multiple fire engines, ladder trucks, medics and command staff. The Clayton County Police Department also assisted at the scene.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy of Clayton County Fire Department

Officials said five civilians were evaluated, and one person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. No firefighters were injured.

The fire displaced 36 residents and caused an estimated $750,000 in damage. The American Red Cross is helping those affected with temporary housing and other support.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.