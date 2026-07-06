$2.3K designer sneakers stolen in armed Atlanta robbery

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for three thieves accused of robbing several juveniles at gunpoint. Investigators say the suspects followed the victims from Ponce City Market before confronting them. The victims' stolen property included Bottega Veneta sneakers worth about $2,300.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help identifying three juveniles or young adults accused of following and robbing several other juveniles at gunpoint after they left Ponce City Market.

What we know:

The robbery happened July 5 near the intersection of Rankin Street NE and Glen Iris Drive NE, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Investigators say the thieves followed the group from the Ponce City Market area before confronting them with a handgun and demanding their belongings.

Among the items stolen were high-end Bottega Veneta sneakers valued at approximately $2,300, along with other personal property.

Police described the suspects as three males believed to be juveniles or young adults:

Thief 1: Dark-skinned male with a full afro and athletic build, wearing a black skull cap and light blue jeans. Police say he was armed with a black handgun.

Thief 2: Light-skinned male with afro-style dreadlocks and a slim build, wearing blue skinny jeans, a white T-shirt and a Cartier watch.

Thief 3: Dark-skinned male with dreadlocks and a skinny build, wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if their information leads to an arrest and indictment.