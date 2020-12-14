First COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrives in Georgia

article

Georgia Health officials have received the state's first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Monday, shipments of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Coastal Georgia at two public health locations that have ultracold freezers, which will be used to store the vaccine until distribution.

The shipment contains 5,850 doses of the vaccine, which will be used as the first dose of a two-dose series.

Due to a limited supply, the Georgia Department of Public Health is following recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prioritize healthcare personnel and residents of the state's long-term care facilities.

Health officials say they are working through the logistics of administering the machine and will begin vaccinations of front-line public health staff in Chatham, Glynn, and other counties Monday afternoon.

Vaccines will be distributed through closed points, including public health clinics, hospitals, and other locations, which will be only accessible to the priority groups.

More shipments of the vaccine are expected later in the week to more parts of Georgia, including metro Atlanta.

Officials expect Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this week, with shipments of the vaccine arriving in Georgia next week.

