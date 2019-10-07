19-year-old shot and killed on Union City road

Police are investigating a murder in Union City after a 19-year-old was shot and killed on his way home from the store.

The shooting happened Sunday night just before 7:30 near Highpoint Road and Stonewall Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 19-year-old Dominique Holt unresponsive from gunshot wounds. Multiple people attempted to give Holt life-saving aid, but he did not survive.

Police told FOX 5's Doug Evans that they did not believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

Union City Officer Jerome Turner said he has a message for the culprit.

"When you, of course, decide to pull a weapon in Union City, we are going to find you and we are going to prosecute you to the full extent of the law," Turner said.

Officers are asking anyone with information on the crime to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers.