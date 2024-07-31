Expand / Collapse search
19-year-old injured in Atlanta shooting found at apartments off Fairburn Road

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 31, 2024 11:18pm EDT
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta police investigate a report of a person shot at an apartment complex off Fairburn Road on July 31, 2024. article

Atlanta police investigate a report of a person shot at an apartment complex off Fairburn Road on July 31, 2024.  (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - A 19-year-old man is recovering after a shooting in southwest Atlanta. 

Officers found the young man at the Cascade Commons townhomes located along Ginnis Road off Fairburn Road around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. 

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the man was talking to medics as they treated him at the scene. He was ultimately transported to an area hospital. 

Investigators believe the young man may have been shot at another location. 

His name has not been released. 

The case remains under investigation by the APD Aggregated Assault Unit. 