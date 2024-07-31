19-year-old injured in Atlanta shooting found at apartments off Fairburn Road

article

A 19-year-old man is recovering after a shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Officers found the young man at the Cascade Commons townhomes located along Ginnis Road off Fairburn Road around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the man was talking to medics as they treated him at the scene. He was ultimately transported to an area hospital.

Investigators believe the young man may have been shot at another location.

His name has not been released.

The case remains under investigation by the APD Aggregated Assault Unit.