19-year-old charged in double murder in Bibb County mobile home

Investigators in Bibb County have charged a teenager in a double homicide at a mobile home park Monday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the Avalon Mobile Home Park on the 2600 block of Jefferson Road after reports of a person down.

When they arrived, law enforcement agents found two men dead inside one of the trailers in the area. The victims have been identified as 29-year-old Quinterious Hillman and 29-year-old Jerod Lester.

During their investigation, officials say they were able to determine that 19-year-old Macon resident Jaives Jamel Fountain had been at the home. When questioned, deputies say Fountain admitted that he was there at the time of the murders.

Authorities charged Fountain with two counts of murder and put him in custody at the Bibb County Jail. He's currently being held without bond.

As of Tuesday morning, officials have not released any information regarding the motive behind the shootings.

If you have any information about the incident, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

