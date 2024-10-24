19 Atlanta Public Schools recognized as Literacy Leaders

Nineteen Atlanta Public Schools have been recognized as Literacy Leader Schools by the Georgia Department of Education for demonstrating outstanding growth in literacy. Across the state, 324 schools met the criteria to earn this distinction.

State Superintendent Richard Woods visited George Washington Carver High School Thursday morning to present the school's Literacy Leader banner. Schools that earned the award last year were also given a ribbon to add to their banners, celebrating their continued success in promoting literacy.

The Literacy Leaders program honors schools that show significant progress in fostering reading and writing skills among students, highlighting the importance of literacy in academic achievement and lifelong success.