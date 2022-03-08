18-year-old killed in shootout that started over argument at DeKalb apartments, police say

article

DeKalb County police said an 18-year-old died after someone returned fire in self-defense on Monday night at an apartment complex.

Police said the shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Stablewood Way.

The 18-year-old was in an argument with a 25-year-old man when the 18-year-old fired shots. A third person shot the teenager, killing him. The 25-year-old involved in the argument is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

The man who shot and killed the teenager is currently not facing charges, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

