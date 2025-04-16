18-year-old arrested for DeKalb County shooting Tuesday night

The Brief A man was seriously injured in a shooting late Tuesday night on Windmill Lane in DeKalb County. The 18-year-old suspect, believed to be a relative, was arrested after fleeing through a nearby home and hiding in the woods. Charges include Aggravated Assault, Firearm Possession During a Felony, and First-Degree Burglary.



An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after a shooting late Tuesday night in a DeKalb County neighborhood left a man seriously injured.

What we know:

Police responded to a call around 11:15 p.m. on April 15 in the 4900 block of Windmill Lane, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument that began the previous day. Preliminary information indicates the suspect is a relative of the victim.

According to witnesses, the suspect fled the scene and ran through a nearby home before disappearing into a wooded area. Officers later located and arrested the suspect in the woods.

The 18-year-old has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and First-Degree Burglary.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect was not released.