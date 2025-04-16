18-year-old arrested for DeKalb County shooting Tuesday night
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after a shooting late Tuesday night in a DeKalb County neighborhood left a man seriously injured.
What we know:
Police responded to a call around 11:15 p.m. on April 15 in the 4900 block of Windmill Lane, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument that began the previous day. Preliminary information indicates the suspect is a relative of the victim.
According to witnesses, the suspect fled the scene and ran through a nearby home before disappearing into a wooded area. Officers later located and arrested the suspect in the woods.
The 18-year-old has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and First-Degree Burglary.
What we don't know:
The name of the suspect was not released.