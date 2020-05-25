17-year-old in Fulton County dies from COVID-19

A 17-year-old Fulton County boy is now the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Georgia.

State officials confirm the teen had underlying medical conditions.

The teen's death is one of more than 1,800 statewide.

Right now, more than 42,000 people in Georgia have the virus and health officials have administered more than 400,000 COVID-19 tests.

