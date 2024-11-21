17-year-old girl shot in leg near Greenbriar Mall

article

A teen is recovering after a shooting near Greenbriar Mall on Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 3000 block of Headland Drive in southwest Atlanta.

Officers say they arrived at the scene and found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot in the leg.

Medics rushed the injured teen to a local hospital. Officials say they believe she will survive her injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.