17-year-old girl killed in Putnam County crash, sheriff's office says

The Brief A 17-year-old girl died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Putnam County, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities said her SUV turned into the path of a pickup truck on Greensboro Road. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with a suspected broken arm. Authorities are still investigating the crash.



A 17-year-old girl died Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Putnam County, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

The crash happened around 4:42 p.m. on Greensboro Road (GA 44) at the intersection of Loch Way, about six miles north of Eatonton.

Authorities said 17-year-old Katherine Elizabeth Abernathy, of Eatonton, was driving an SUV. The sheriff's office said Abernathy turned onto Greensboro Road from Loch Way and into the path of a northbound pickup truck.

A 21-year-old from Buckhead was driving the truck, according to the sheriff's office.

Abernathy died at the scene. The 21-year-old was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional by private vehicle for treatment of a suspected broken arm.

What we don't know:

Deputies said the official cause of the crash remains under investigation.