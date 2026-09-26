17-year-old girl killed in Putnam County crash, sheriff's office says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - A 17-year-old girl died Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Putnam County, according to the sheriff's office.
What we know:
The crash happened around 4:42 p.m. on Greensboro Road (GA 44) at the intersection of Loch Way, about six miles north of Eatonton.
Authorities said 17-year-old Katherine Elizabeth Abernathy, of Eatonton, was driving an SUV. The sheriff's office said Abernathy turned onto Greensboro Road from Loch Way and into the path of a northbound pickup truck.
A 21-year-old from Buckhead was driving the truck, according to the sheriff's office.
Abernathy died at the scene. The 21-year-old was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional by private vehicle for treatment of a suspected broken arm.
What we don't know:
Deputies said the official cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.