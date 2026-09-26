Woman stabs two Columbus police officers after dispute, officials say

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The Brief A 22-year-old woman was arrested after stabbing two Columbus police officers early Saturday morning. Officers were responding to a neighbor dispute in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Columbus. Both officers were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.



A woman is in custody after stabbing two Columbus police officers early Saturday morning following a neighbor dispute, according to authorities.

What we know:

The incident happened around 3:21 a.m. in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Police said officers were initially dispatched to handle a dispute between neighbors. After resolving the original call, 22-year-old Makayla Jacobson caused another disturbance while officers were still at the scene, according to the Columbus Police Department.

When two officers approached Jacobson to take her into custody, she pulled out a knife and stabbed both of them, authorities added.

Both officers were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional with non-life-threatening injuries. They have since been treated and released, the department said.

Jacobson was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts of felony obstruction, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

Columbus is about 107 miles south of Atlanta.

What's next:

Jacobson is scheduled to appear in Recorder's Court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 28 at 8 a.m.

What we don't know:

Police have not released what led to the initial neighbor dispute or details on where the officers were stabbed.