Police investigate after man found shot at Mechanicsville gas station

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating after responding to a call at a gas station on Windsor Street SW for a 60-year-old man who was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. The man was found awake and alert, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. APD said the shooting did not happen at the gas station, and officers could not locate a crime scene there.



A 60-year-old man is in the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound at a Mechanicsville gas station, according to police.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) said its officers responded to a call for a person shot at 464 Windsor Street SW, which is the address for the BP gas station.

When officers got to the scene, they found the 60-year-old man shot. He was awake and alert as paramedics took him to the hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

APD said the shooting did not happen at the gas station, and officers could not locate a crime scene there. Detectives are investigating where the victim was shot and what led to it.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the man's name, provided a description of any potential shooter, or the exact location where the original shooting took place.