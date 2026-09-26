Man faces charges after SWAT response in Rockdale County, deputies say

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The Brief A homeowner spotted an unauthorized family member inside their house on security cameras Friday night, triggering a SWAT response in a Rockdale County neighborhood on Friday night. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. at a home on the 3000 block of Notting Hill Court SWAT searched the home after receiving a report that weapons were stored inside and believed he was still hiding in the home. Deputies later found the man nearby with a stolen weapon and took him to the hospital for evaluation. Charges are pending.



A man faces pending charges after triggering a SWAT response and a search on Friday night in Rockdale County, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

It all started around 7:45 p.m. at a home on the 3000 block of Notting Hill Court. A homeowner checked their security camera feed, saw an unauthorized family member inside the house, and called 911.

When deputies arrived, they checked around the outside and believed the man was still hiding inside. The sheriff's office said that since there were guns stored in the house, deputies called in SWAT to take over the search safely.

After obtaining a search warrant, SWAT personnel entered and searched the home, but the individual was not located inside.

Deputies searched the neighborhood and eventually spotted him nearby. They took him into custody without any trouble and recovered a gun he had taken from the house.

The sheriff's office added that deputies brought the man directly to a hospital for evaluation and treatment because of his mental health history.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released the man's name, and has not released potential charges against him.