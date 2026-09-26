Man shot during dispute in northwest Atlanta, police say

The Brief A man was injured after a dispute led to gunfire early Saturday morning in the 900 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The man drove himself to the hospital, where officers found him awake and alert. Police are still investigating and have not released any details about a possible shooter and what led to the dispute.



A man is in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in northwest Atlanta following a dispute, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4:32 a.m. in the 900 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW.

Police said a man was shot at the scene, but they had learned he drove himself to the hospital.

Atlanta police added that the man was awake and alert.

Authorities believe that the shooting stemmed from a dispute.

What we don't know:

The man's identity is unknown at this time.

Officials did not identify any suspects at this time.

It's unclear what led to the dispute.