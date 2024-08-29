16-year-old shot, killed in Troup County on Aug. 28

Authorities in Troup County are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, identified as Kyren Rainn Johnson, who was found unresponsive outside a home on Montrose Way on Aug. 28.

Deputies from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene at 4:22 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered Johnson with a gunshot wound to the chest. First responders immediately began CPR and other life-saving measures before transporting him to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators are seeking the public's help in gathering information related to the case. Authorities are urging anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

As the investigation remains active, no further details have been released at this time.