150 guests attend Night to Shine prom for teens and adults with special needs

Around the world, hundreds of churches held a special prom Friday night. Night to Shine is a prom for teens and adults with special needs.

This is the tenth year for Night to Shine. The Tim Tebow Foundation started it in just one location and it has now expanded to more than 700 churches in more than 50 countries.

At Northstar Church in Kennesaw, there was a burst of cheers as each of the more than 150 guests walked down the red carpet.

Guests were dressed in suits and sparkly dresses. Once inside, they could get a manicure, hair and make-up done, or stop by the karaoke room.

"You'll hear it from the Tim Tebow Foundation and the churches that host it, it's about showing God's love for every individual. It's a really incredible event and everyone wants to be a part of it and loves it. Our guests have such an incredible time," said Courtney Miller with Northstar Church.

Amy Gresham is one of more than 400 volunteers that make this night possible.

"It's such an amazing night, I look forward to this night the entire year. It's such a magical night," said Amy Gresham, who was volunteering.

"Night to Shine is awesome! It makes me want to dance and sing," said Will Bailey, who was getting his shoes shined.

Then it was time to hit the dance floor where the party was in full swing.

At the end of the night, every single guest was crowned king or queen of the prom.

Parents and caregivers also had their own special night in a separate building. It was a time to kick back and relax knowing their loved ones were having the time of their lives.



