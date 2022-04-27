15-year-old killed in shooting outside of Macon sporting goods store

article

Bibb County deputies are investigating the deadly shooting of a teenager found in the parking lot of a local high school.

Officials say they began an investigation after reports of a shooting in the parking lot of an Academy Sports at around 10:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Eisenhower Parkway.

A short time later, deputies found 15-year-old Tavias La’zhae Williams with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Southwest Magnet High School and Law Academy, which is located just a short distance away on Williamson Road.

Medics rushed Williams to a nearby hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

Wednesday morning, officials say they arrested 20-year-old Tajiri Antwaun Harris in connection with Williams' death. Harris is currently in custody without bond charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of murder.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.