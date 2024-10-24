15-year-old among 3 more charged in Mallory Warden murder in Ellijay

The Brief Three more charged: Three young women face charges in Mallory Warden’s murder. Robbery plot connected: Warden was killed during a planned armed robbery. More arrests expected: Sheriff warns all involved will be held accountable.



Authorities have announced additional charges against three individuals in connection with the murder of Mallory Warden. The new suspects, all young women, face serious felony charges linked to a series of armed robberies between Ellijay and Jasper.

The individuals charged are:

Aspen Leigh Cagle , 15, of Ball Ground – Felony Murder and Felony Robbery

Madison Alina Grace Perez , 19, of Ellijay – Felony Murder

Elizabeth "Rylie" Sue Henson, 17, of Ball Ground – Felony Robbery

Gilmer County Sheriff Nicholson says that the charges stem from a series of armed robberies the group conspired to commit. One of these planned robberies resulted in the death of Mallory Lyric Warden from Jasper.

Warden was found with a gunshot wound inside a car on South Main Street in Ellijay on Sept. 19. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died. Investigators later determined that the actual shooting occurred on Talona Road in Gilmer County.

Two teenagers and one young man were previously arrested for Warden's death. They have been identified as 21-year-old Gray Anthony McClure, 17-year-old Robert Gabriel Shoilekov and 18-year-old Davonnte Lavon Brehon.

"We intend to charge everyone involved in this case, whether they were physically present or merely helped plan the crimes," Sheriff Nicholson said. "If you help someone commit a crime in any way, you will go to jail."

The investigation remains ongoing, and Sheriff Nicholson warned that additional arrests are expected as the case unfolds.