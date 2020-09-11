15 arrested in massive drug bust in west Georgia

article

Authorities have arrested 15 people in connection to a 9-month-long drug investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office along with the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force executed search and arrest warrants on five homes in Villa Rica, Temple, and Acworth at around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Those homes include:

• 138 Hunters Lake Drive in Villa Rica

• 578 Sandhill Hulett Road in Villa Rica

• 361 Williams Road in Villa Rica

Advertisement

• 125 Robindale Lane in Temple

• 557 Remington Lane in Acworth

Investigators said they opened the case in January after receiving credible information.

(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

The GBI said they seized more than 38 kilograms of methamphetamine worth about $530,000, marijuana, illicit pharmaceuticals, 11 firearms, 34 vehicles bought with money from drug proceeds, and about $200,000 in cash from drug sales.

Investigators said more arrests are likely.

Booked into the Carroll County jail in connection to this investigation were:

Freddy Strickland, 44, of Villa Rica, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Denzel Isaiah Strickland, 26, of Villa Rica, was charged with conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Latiffany Andrews Gibbons, 38, of Bowdon, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Nathaniel Seth Edwards, 25, of Villa Rica, was charged with conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Andregus Miquel Sparks, 41, of Temple, was charged with conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Stephanie Diane Keeton, 36, of Villa Rica, was charged with conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony, possession of methamphetamines with the intent to distribute. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Corey Michael Evans, 40, of Villa Rica, was charged with conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Donald Ray Dickerson, 60, of Temple, was charged with conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Jason Lee West, 39, of Roopville, was charged with conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Vincente Dwight Brown, 43, of Villa Rica, was charged with conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Michael Albert Patterson, 37, of Villa Rica was charged with conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Lindsey Ann Hale, 27, of Villa Rica, was charged with conspiracy to possession of methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Samantha Lee Green, 23, of Temple, was charged with possession of Schedule II controlled substances. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Christopher Harper, 35, of Temple was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said a mug shot was not immediately available for Shea Lynn Holland, 45, of Villa Rica, who was charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana, using a communication facility to commit a felony.