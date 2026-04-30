143 SCAD Atlanta students relocated after accidental dorm fire

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The Brief A small accidental fire at a SCAD residence hall forced the relocation of 143 students Monday. No injuries were reported after a mattress caught fire in a single room at the Atlanta Forty hall. Displaced residents will finish the academic year in new housing due to smoke and water damage.



More than 140 students are settling into new housing after an accidental fire damaged a residence hall at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta.

What we know:

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department responded to the Atlanta Forty residence hall on Monday for a fire that started on a mattress. Building safety features put the fire out quickly, and it did not spread beyond one room.

While no one was hurt, the building sustained smoke and water damage. SCAD officials say 143 students were safely evacuated and immediately provided with other on-campus housing options.

What they're saying:

University officials say academic leaders are working with students to address individual needs. Students were escorted back into the building Tuesday to retrieve their belongings and check their rooms.

SCAD alumni, faculty, and staff are donating essential items like clothing and bedding to those affected. Brand partners that mentor students are also contributing toiletries and personal care products.

What's next:

The university confirmed that impacted residents will remain in their new on-campus housing for the rest of the academic year. This decision was made to avoid further disruption while inspections and repairs take place.

Anyone interested in donating items to the affected students can reach out to the university via email. The school continues to coordinate support efforts through its SCAD cares program.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the specific cause of the mattress fire beyond labeling it accidental. It is also unclear how long the total repairs to the Atlanta Forty residence hall will take or when the building will be fully cleared for future use.