Driver clocked at 140 miles per hour on I-20, arrested following interstate chase

Law enforcement agencies in Carroll County said they've arrested a 44-year-old suspect who led police on a high-speed chase through eastern Alabama, and western Georgia.

Haralson County deputies said state troopers used a P.I.T. maneuver, which disabled the Honda Accord driven by Lenny Brown in Carroll County near the Center Point Road bridge on Interstate 20. Brown was clocked driving 140 miles per hour at around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday. After the crash, deputies said Brown took off on foot.

Authorities said they set up a perimeter to search for Brown. At around 10 a.m., the Haralson County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was arrested in Carroll County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said there were delays on I-20 Eastbound before Temple-Carrollton Road, but no lanes are blocked.

A deputy allegedly clocked Brown's green Honda Accord driving at 140 mile per hour on I-20. The car tried to escape a traffic stop and headed into Cleburne County, Alabama, before the driver left the interstate and used back roads to get back to I-20 east.

Deputies search for the driver in a high-speed chase in west Georgia. (Haralson County Sheriff's Office)

Georgia State Patrol joined the chase near the Haralson-Carroll County line.

Authorities said Brown's last known address was Cartersville.

