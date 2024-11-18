14-year-old stabbed by male relative on Sunday afternoon, Atlanta police say

A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being stabbed during a dispute in south Atlanta.

Police responded to a call about the stabbing around 3:04 p.m. in the 1600 block of Thornton Place SW. When officers arrived, they found the teenager with a stab wound to his back. He was alert, conscious, and breathing before being transported to the hospital for treatment, according to Atlanta police.

According to investigators, the stabbing occurred during an argument between the boy and a male relative, which escalated into violence. Officers detained the suspect at the scene.

The Domestic Violence Unit is investigating the incident, which remains ongoing. Authorities have not released additional details.