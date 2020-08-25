14-year-old Georgia girl dies from COVID-19, state officials confirm

A 14-year-old Habersham County girl died from the coronavirus, state officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The young teen has pre-existing health conditions, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported.

The girl was one of 106 people the GDPH reported to have died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Last week, a 15-year-old boy from Gwinnett County died because of the novel coronavirus. Health officials said he had no known prior medical conditions. And at the start of this month, the state's youngest person to die from the virus was a 7-year-old boy from Chatham County.

State health officials said the previous youngest person to die from the virus was a 17-year-old from Fulton County.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the GDPH reports more than 258,354 people have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 5,262 people have died.

More than 2.2 million tests have been given since the pandemic began.

